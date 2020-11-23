Meghan Markle, Prince Harry form new bond to replace Kate and William in 'Fab Four'?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly formed new close bond with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank to replaced Kate Middleton and Prince William in 'Fab Four'.

A media outlet, citing source, claimed that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been replaced in the 'Fab Four' by Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

This is despite Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton and Prince William always being dubbed the 'Fab Four' when the Duchess of Sussex first joined the fold.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Eugenie and Mr Brooksbank are said to have developed a 'close bond' after Meghan and Harry started dating four years ago.



Meghan and Harry are now subletting their sprawling Frogmore Cottage to the pair, who are expecting their first child, while they live in the US.

As per reports, it follows the breakdown in Harry’s relationship with his older brother and sister-in-law with whom he was once close with following his bombshell decision to step down as a senior royal.



The royal couple announced after "many months of reflection and internal discussions" they would be stepping back from their roles as senior members of the Royal Family in January.

The move prompted many commentators to link Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell decision to the demise of the so-called 'Fab Four' with Kate Middleton and Prince William.