Take a look at Ayeza Khan's 'perfect Sunday'

Pakistan's stunning actress Ayeza Khan shares what a "perfect Sunday" looks like as her latest photo on Instagram features an adorable photo of her family.
While many of us get submerged into the Sunday blues, the family seemed to be having a splendid time as they sported matching soft tones and posed for a joyous photo.
"A Perfect Sunday," the caption read.