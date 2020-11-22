close
Sun Nov 22, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
November 22, 2020

Take a look at Ayeza Khan's 'perfect Sunday'

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Nov 22, 2020

Pakistan's stunning actress Ayeza Khan shares what a "perfect Sunday" looks like as her latest photo on Instagram features an adorable photo of her family.

While many of us get submerged into the Sunday blues, the family seemed to be having a splendid time as they sported matching soft tones and posed for a joyous photo.

"A Perfect Sunday," the caption read.



