close
Sun Nov 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
November 22, 2020

Sunday fun-day: Maya Ali enjoys working on the weekend

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Nov 22, 2020

While Sundays could put anyone in a bad mood Pakistani actress Maya Ali doesn't let it get to her and her latest snap proves just that.

In a stunning post on Instagram, the diva shared a post of herself sitting on a train track, flashing peace signs while pouting.

The Parey Hut Love star kept it casual and chic as she donned light wash jeans and a two-coloured sweater.

She made sure to tell her followers that working on a Sunday did not put her in a sour mood.

"Working Sunday be like....," the caption read.



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz