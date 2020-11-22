Katrina Kaif shares video of her undergoing COVID-19 test: Watch

dropped an endearing yet painful-to-watch video of herself

Bollywood megastar Katrina Kaif may be back on sets to resume filming for her upcoming ventures, but the actor is making sure not to take any risks regarding her health.

Turning to her Instagram, the Bharat star dropped an endearing yet painful-to-watch video of herself getting tested for COVID-19 before officially resuming work.

Sharing the video, Katrina wrote: "It’s gotta be done - testing for shoot #safetyfirst ( very important instructions from Danny ‘always smile’)."

The video of the diva undergoing the coronavirus test is from Maldives where she and her team had gone for a shoot recently.

