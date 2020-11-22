‘Yunus Emre’ coming to PTV upon the directives of PM Imran Khan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
AfterDiriliş: Ertuğrul broke records in Pakistan after being broadcast on state-run PTV, another Turkish series will soon be hitting our small screens.
Upon yet another recommendation by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Khan announced that Yunus Emre: Aşkin Yolculuğu will now be making its way on small screens in Pakistan.
The show, based on the life of an Islamic poet, has been retitled as Raah-e-Ishq in Urdu for the Pakistani audience.
“On the directions of PM ImranKhan, yet another hit by @mmehmetbozdag YunusEmre (AşkinYolculuğu) to be telecast on PTV. Yunus Emre (the Dervish) was an Islamic poet, a mystic & a poor villager,” wrote Javed on Twitter.
“Story of a great Sufi wholly dedicated to ALLAH & searching or unity. It is a Journey of Transformation. Yunus Emre was well versed in mystical philosophy, esp that of the 13th-century poet and mystic Jalaluddin Rumi. Serial is a great example of a meticulous attention to detail work,” he went on to add.