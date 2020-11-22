Sana Khan ties the knot with Mufti Anas after Bollywood exit

The news comes after Sana Khan recently announced her exit from Bollywood

Former Bollywood star Sana Khan got hitched in an intimate ceremony, after she recently announced her exit from Bollywood.

The Bigg Boss star was dressed in all white as she exchanged vows with her groom, a Gujrat-based man named Mufti Anas.

The new bride was a sight for sore eyes as she radiated in her white gown next to her husband as they cut a cake which had the words “Nikaah Mubarak” written on it.

The news comes after she recently announced her exit from the entertainment industry in October.



“Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them,” she wrote.

“All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in to.”

“Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any showbiz work henceforth,” she added.