Minal Khan confirms relationship with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in a loved-up post

Minal Khan shared a loved-up photo with her new flame, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Famed Pakistani actor Minal Khan confirmed her relationship, unleashing a frenzy amongst her fans who had been speculating about her personal life.

A day after blissful birthday celebrations, packed with surprises courtesy of her beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, the Jalan star, 22, turned to her Instagram to solidify all those rumours about her love life.

Sharing a loved-up photo with her new flame, the actor dropped a heart and a key emoji in the caption, confirming that the two indeed are together.

In an earlier post, Minal had thanked Ahsan for making her birthday a memorable one.



“You’re so special and you made me feel so special,” she wrote on Instagram.









