Michael J. Fox spills details about nightmare date with Princess Diana

Michael J. Fox attended the premiere of his movie 'Back To The Future' with Princess Diana in London

Michael J. Fox spills is taking a walk down his memory lane to recall and spill the details behind one of his biggest nights with none other than Princess Diana.

Fox had the chance to be seated next to the Princess of Wales during the premiere of his movie Back To The Future in London in 1985, when things started going downhill.

Speaking on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actor said, "She was sitting next to me. The lights go down and the movie starts and I realize I am one fake yawn and an arm stretch away from being on a date with her, which is hilarious."

But things got ugly when he felt the need to pee.

"For the rest of the movie, I'm sitting there, like, dying. I can't say anything to her and I can't walk away from her because I can't turn my back on her," he shared, referring to the rule that says you should never turn your back on the Queen.

"So it was just agony, it could have been the greatest night of my life but it was just a nightmare. A pee-holding nightmare," Fox added.

Fortunately for him, Princess Diana did not notice and even laughed at numerous occasions throughout the movie.

She seemed to "laugh a couple of times" at the iconic time travel movie, the actor added.