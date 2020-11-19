close
Thu Nov 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
November 19, 2020

Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan's magical adventures in Turkey: In pictures

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 19, 2020
Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan's magical adventures in Turkey: In pictures

Pakistan’s hotshots, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt recently decided to fly to Turkey for a short and romantic getaway and their Instagram feed is bursting at its seams.

From scenic sites to romantic dinners and Titanic-esque poses, the couple have been living it big and have even taken their followers along for a virtual ride.

Check it out below:



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz