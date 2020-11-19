Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan's magical adventures in Turkey: In pictures

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan’s hotshots, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt recently decided to fly to Turkey for a short and romantic getaway and their Instagram feed is bursting at its seams.
From scenic sites to romantic dinners and Titanic-esque poses, the couple have been living it big and have even taken their followers along for a virtual ride.