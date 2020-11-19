Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan's magical adventures in Turkey: In pictures

Pakistan’s hotshots, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt recently decided to fly to Turkey for a short and romantic getaway and their Instagram feed is bursting at its seams.

From scenic sites to romantic dinners and Titanic-esque poses, the couple have been living it big and have even taken their followers along for a virtual ride.

Check it out below:







