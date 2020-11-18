Diana's former secretary makes new revelations about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Princess Diana's former private secretary has made some new revelations about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, claiming that the Duke and Duchess wanted the 'ego rush' of celebrity and the 'shallow flattery' that came with it.



Patrick Jephson reportedly hinted that Harry and Meghan no longer wanted to be tied to the 'humdrum concerns' of British subjects.

Jephson served as private secretary for the former Princess of Wales from 1988 to 1996, a turbulent in which period she divorced Prince Charles and was cast aside by the monarchy.



He also claimed that the notorious 1995 Panorama interview was the 'death knell' for Diana's career, after which she and Prince Charles were urged to divorce by The Queen.

Mr Jephson believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going down a similar path, according to a media outlet.

"The temptation for some of today's Royal Family is to live like Diana after Panorama: no longer anchored to the humdrum concerns of British subjects, preferring the ego rush of the world stage and the shallow flattery of the international rich and famous," he reportedly wrote in Daily Mail.

Mr Jephson continued: "As perhaps her younger son Harry has discovered, you can escape the Palace but finding relevance and respect as just another celebrity is much, much harder."



Last month, the royal couple hired a new US-based PR team after realising they are 'no longer the golden couple'.



Harry and Meghan took on Christine Schemer as their head of communications, who held the same role at Pinterest.



The Duke and Duchess also appointed Toya Holness, formerly of marketing firm Delux and a fan of ITV show The Palace, as press secretary.

The new appointments came days after Meghan and Harry were slammed for releasing pictures from a private Remembrance Sunday visit to a California cemetery.



The pair visited the Los Angeles National Cemetery to mark the occasion on November 9.

Critics afterwards questioned why they didn’t 'do it privately' instead of carrying out 'stunts'.

The Sun,citing a source, claimed: 'Meghan is well aware that she and Harry are no longer the golden couple.'

'Prince William and Kate can do no wrong now as far as the UK is concerned, whereas Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seen as a self-interested couple who quit the Royal Family to pursue their own interests,' it added.