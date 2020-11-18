Jennifer Lopez reveals her worst quarantine moments: ‘sometimes you have to live it’

American actress Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about her quarantine struggles in the most candid of fashions.



The singer opened up about her experiences navigating through the pandemic during her a conversation with El Zol 107.9.

There she was quoted saying, “You know, it’s not easy. And during this pandemic, I think everybody had a moment when they were depressed or they were scared about what was going to happen.”

Lopez added, “I had a lot of moments where I felt really bad, my kids too, everybody in the house. It’s more important on the days that you feel bad that you get up and do something. Do a little workout at home, do something that’s going to make you feel good. Cook something you like, lift yourself up, keep going.”

The star admitted that one of her biggest challenges during the pandemic were her children. “There was a moment in which Emme, my daughter, came to my bed and was crying ‘why is this happening? I miss my friends. Why is this happening in our life?’ Everything that was going on, and there were protests and a lot of things they were seeing.”

She concluded by explaining, “I told her sometimes things need to change, and when things change sometimes it hurts a bit. But it will always be for the good of everyone. Sometimes you have to live those moments and you have to stay strong and grateful in those moments because we have so much. We have our health, we’re together, we have love.”