Naimal Khawar, Hamza Abbasi gush over London’s décor in latest solo getaway

Naimal Khawar, Hamza Abbasi gush over London’s Christmas décor in latest solo getaway

Naimal Khawar featured winter wonderland vibes over on social media through her recent festive uploads.

The video in question even showcased the extensive lengths Londoner’s have gone to celebrate Christmas this year, despite suffering through a 3 tier lockdown.

The video, captioned, “Its beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” features short clips of all kinds of Christmas décor scattered across a mall in London.

From fairy lights, to a garland and three Christmas trees, the couple appear to be have been soaking in all of the magical décor London has to offer on this trip.

The second post Naimal uploaded, is barely a day old and features herself alongside her husband Hamza Abbasi, standing next to a small indoor pond.

Check it out below:



