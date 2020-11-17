close
Tue Nov 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
November 17, 2020

Boney Kapoor was not too happy about Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora getting close

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 17, 2020
While Malaika Arora’s in-laws were irked about her ties with Arjun Kapoor, Boney too was concerned

Bollywood’s power couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been going strong for quite some time now.

However, even before the diva parted ways with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, she was rumoured to have been involved with Kapoor.

The 2 States actor’s father and producer Boney Kapoor was reported to have not been too happy about his son getting close to Arora, per Times of India.

While Arora’s in-laws were certainly irked about her friendship with Kapoor, Boney Kapoor too was concerned.

He had asked Kapoor to maintain his distance from the actor, fearing it may affect his Bollywood career, considering the Khan family is one of Bollywood’s elites.

In 2016, however, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan decided to part ways on mutual grounds, as revealed by a statement that was issued back then. 

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz