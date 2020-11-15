close
Sun Nov 15, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 15, 2020

The Crown's Diana follows in footsteps of 'People's Princess' in real life

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Nov 15, 2020

Emma Corrin, The Crown's  Diana, seemingly follow in footsteps of  the People's Princess in real life as she handed out meals at the Ringcross food bank ahead of her debut as  the royal  beauty on series four.

On Friday, the 24-year-old actress showed her kind gesture to win hearts  as she distributed food among the needy people in Islington on Friday.

The new series is based on the story of an early romance and marriage of Charles and Diana, after the Prince felt pressure by the Royal Family to find a wife.

Charles, The Prince of Wales, had proposed to the Norfolk native in February 1981, with the couple eventually tying the knot five months later. They ended their marriage in August 1996, and Diana died in a tragic  car accident a year later.

Previously, the charming actress captured the attention as she had helped staff during the coronavirus pandemic. 

The screen star certainly channeled Diana as she engaged in socially-distanced conversations with residents of the London borough. She wore a protective face mask and gloves to follow protective amid ongoing health crisis.

She  looked gorgeous in a navy quilted maxi coat, teamed with flared jeans and long boots. Her locks scraped away from her face, the brunette proved less is more by going make-up free.

