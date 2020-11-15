Sarah Khan shares wedding snaps on four-month anniversary

Sarah Khan took to Instagram to relive some of her beautiful moments from her wedding day.

In a series of multiple photos, the Saabat actress could be seen sharing some gorgeous pictures of herself along with her husband Falak Shabbir to mark their four-month anniversary.

The couple had tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in July.

Even fans were taken away by the breath-taking shots as comments flooded with well wishes and compliments.

Take a look:







