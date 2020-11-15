Sarah Khan shares wedding snaps on four-month anniversary

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sarah Khan took to Instagram to relive some of her beautiful moments from her wedding day.
In a series of multiple photos, the Saabat actress could be seen sharing some gorgeous pictures of herself along with her husband Falak Shabbir to mark their four-month anniversary.
The couple had tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in July.
Even fans were taken away by the breath-taking shots as comments flooded with well wishes and compliments.
