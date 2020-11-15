close
Sun Nov 15, 2020
Web Desk
November 15, 2020

Katrina Kaif looks ethereal in jaw-dropping Diwali 2020 snap

Web Desk
Sun, Nov 15, 2020
Katrina Kaif gives fans a sneak peek into her Diwali festivities

Bollywood stars were seen bringing their A-game on Diwali 2020. From Salman Khan to Alia Bhatt, all B-town celebs extended the warm wishes of the festival of lights to their followers on Instagram. 

Katrina Kaif too, gave a sneak peek into her festivities, in a snap that has left her millions of fans in awe. 

The starlet, dressed in a fuschia silk saree, greeted her fans via an Instagram post. 

In the photo, Kat can be seen looking gorgeous as ever with her hair left in loose curls and makeup complimenting her attire perfectly.

She holds a diya (lamp) in her hand, "Happy Deepawali. love and light to all."



