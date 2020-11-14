Demi Lovato admits she learnt self-love after split with Max Ehrich

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
American singer Demi Lovato has had a year filled with turbulence as she went through some major highs as well as some lows.
During an interview on Today with Hoda & Jenna, the Skyscraper crooner looked back on her 2020 and dished details about her tumultuous past year as it draws closer to an end.
“[This year has] been such a roller-coaster. I mean, honestly, for me, the beginning of the year started out, I was on this trajectory to have a pretty eventful career, and I was planning my comeback,” she said.
While plans for an album were put on ice after the coronavirus pandemic, she did drop two songs; one after her split with Max Ehrich and another which was a politically-charged anthem released in the wake of US election.
“When I write my songs, when I go to the studio and record them, it’s a very cathartic and therapeutic experience for me. Anytime I go thorough something, especially when I don’t say things publicly or comment on certain situations, I just let my music comment on it,” she said.
“I think the most important thing that I’ve learned is how much I am OK with myself and loving myself. It wasn’t until this year that I really started exploring the things that bring joy to my life in little ways,” she added.