Swara Bhasker admits she lied about her age: ‘I was 28 for 4 years and nobody noticed’

B-Town star Swara Bhasker confessed that she had been hiding her real age from the world since quite a while in order to present herself as much younger than she actually was.

In her recent interview with Cosmopolitan India, the Veere Di Wedding actor, 32, said that when she turned 30, she cut a cake that said 25 but had come out clean in front of the public later.

“As an actress who lies about her age all the time, sometimes I just make up an age that I’m feeling [laughs]. And I tell everyone that I’m going to lie about how old I am,” she said.

“I’m 32, by the way, but I was 28 for the longest time. I was 28 for 4 years and weirdly enough, nobody noticed! But now, people have caught onto my trick,” she continued.

She added: “I remember, when I turned 30, I cut a cake that read 25. And then I told everyone about it. People were like, ‘What’s the point of doing this if you’re going to tell everyone about it?! At least lie properly!’”