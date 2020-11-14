Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira sheds light on ‘what to say to people who are depressed’

Back in October, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira had made public her battle with depression

Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has been quite open about her battle with depression.

The star child turned to her social media with another video, wearing her heart on her sleeve about her mental illness and how those around her reacted and advised her on dealing with it the ordeal.

“What can you say to someone who’s depressed as way of advice when you don’t really know how their depression is effecting them?” she wrote in the caption.

In the video, Ira said that she realized she should not have been running away from her battle by keeping herself busy, something she came to understand after visiting four doctors.

She went on to say how she also consulted her parents and aunt as her step-mom ‘Kiran aunty’.

“I used to work out a lot, but now I’m scared of working out, which is frustrating, because I loved working out a lot,” she said.

Back in October, Ira had made public her battle with depression as she said in an Instagram post: “Hi, I’m depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I’ve been to a doctor and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing much better now.”



“For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves slightly better, understand mental illness better.”