Watch: Sara Ali Khan's joke will leave you in stitches

While Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan is talented in front of the camera it seems that she has a knack pulling off hilarious jokes and this time her Coolie No. 1 co-star Varun Dhawan was at the receiving end of one of them.

"Knock knock," she said.

"Who’s there?," he asked.

"Cash," she said

“Cash, who?,” [which sounds like cashew]

She then delivers the punchline saying, "No, thank you, but I don’t mind some peanuts".

It took a second for Varun to register the joke and said "Oh, God!".

Take a look: