Watch: Sara Ali Khan's joke will leave you in stitches

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
While Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan is talented in front of the camera it seems that she has a knack pulling off hilarious jokes and this time her Coolie No. 1 co-star Varun Dhawan was at the receiving end of one of them.
"Knock knock," she said.
"Who’s there?," he asked.
"Cash," she said
“Cash, who?,” [which sounds like cashew]
She then delivers the punchline saying, "No, thank you, but I don’t mind some peanuts".
It took a second for Varun to register the joke and said "Oh, God!".
Take a look: