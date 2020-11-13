Maya Ali's latest snap looks straight out of a black and white movie

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Maya Ali's latest Instagram photo of herself in a traditional attire looks straight out of a black and white movie.
The black and white photo wherein Maya's ethnic outfit and wavy hair seem to replicate the early days of Pakistani cinema.
The gorgeous actress shared poetic verses with the photo, adding to the dreamy look.
Fans were blown away by Maya's beauty as compliments flooded in the comment section of the post.
Take a look: