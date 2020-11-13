close
Fri Nov 13, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
November 13, 2020

Maya Ali's latest snap looks straight out of a black and white movie

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Nov 13, 2020

Pakistani actress Maya Ali's latest Instagram photo of herself in a traditional attire looks straight out of a black and white movie.

The black and white photo wherein Maya's ethnic outfit and wavy hair seem to replicate the early days of Pakistani cinema.

The gorgeous actress shared poetic verses with the photo, adding to the dreamy look.

Fans were blown away by Maya's beauty as compliments flooded in the comment section of the post.

Take a look:



Latest News

