Salman Khan once rejected by Juhi Chawla’s father for marriage: Watch

At one point in his Bollywood career, Salman Khan was completely smitten with Bollywood megastar Juhi Chawla. So much so that he even asked her father for her hand but was flat out rejected with no real explanation.



This past claim has resurfaced via an old interview were the Being Human star was quoted telling a TV show host that Juhi is an “adorable girl” and just “very sweet.”

In his interview the rising star at the time was quoted saying, “She is very sweet. Adorable girl. I toh (even) asked her father if he will let her get married to me. He said no.” reason being that I “Don’t fit the bill, I guess.”

Check it out below:

Juhi’s current marriage to Jay Mehta is a love story for the ages. The actress tied the knot with Metha in a private ceremony back in the day and only a few were made aware of the union at the time.

Currently the duo share two beautiful children, a daughter named Janhavi and a son named Arjun and the entire family intends to spend Juhi's 53rd brithday celebrations with close family in toe.

According to Hindustan Times, Juhi's birthday traditions have changed slightly this year. “Luckily, the lockdown happened, and we woke up to family celebrations, and being together, realising how comfortable and joyful that is to do. How we missed out on these things, and are not busy running after other people and bigger celebrations. This is a good time... Diwali bhi hai, birthday bhi, let me call my extended family.”