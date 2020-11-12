Aitraaz was game-changing: Priyanka Chopra on movie's 16th anniversary

The Abbas-Mustan thriller Aitraaz has marked its 16th year and in honour of the film Priyanka Chopra Jonas rekindled some old moments.

In a video post on Instagram, the diva shared snippets of her character Mrs Sonia Roy.

Sharing her thoughts, Priyanka said that the role "was by far the boldest part" she had taken on.

She added that the role was "game-changing" for her acting career as it helped playing her future characters with "conviction and not judgement".

Take a look:








