Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in white as she shares new post from Maldives

Katrina Kaif's latest post on Instagram has left fans wowed as the beauty shared a picture of her enjoying the Maldives.

The Bollywood diva's snap featured her true beauty glowing as she donned white swimwear while being surrounded by the vastness of the blue ocean.

Katrina, who is currently in the Maldives for shooting, is clearly having a good time as she captioned the post: "Paradise found".

On the work front, Katrina will be seen working in an upcoming horror-comedy Phone Booth with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.







