We love you: Gigi Hadid celebrates Zayn Malik's mother birthday

Gigi Hadid takes to Instagram to share a glimpse of the celebrations.

Trisha Malik, Zayn Malik's mother, marked her 51st birthday celebrations the former One Direction singer and his supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

In a post on Instagram stories, Gigi shared a slice of the celebrations as she revealed a photo of Trisha's scrumptious birthday cake.

The diamond-shaped cake can be seen surrounded by strawberries, decorative candles and a cake topper saying "51 and fabulous".

The pictured was captioned, "celebrating Mamma Malik last night. We love you. Wishing you the best year x."

Check out the photo below:



