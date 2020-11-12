We love you: Gigi Hadid celebrates Zayn Malik's mother birthday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Trisha Malik, Zayn Malik's mother, marked her 51st birthday celebrations the former One Direction singer and his supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid.
In a post on Instagram stories, Gigi shared a slice of the celebrations as she revealed a photo of Trisha's scrumptious birthday cake.
The diamond-shaped cake can be seen surrounded by strawberries, decorative candles and a cake topper saying "51 and fabulous".
The pictured was captioned, "celebrating Mamma Malik last night. We love you. Wishing you the best year x."
Check out the photo below: