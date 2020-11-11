Prince Charles fears the Queen ‘may never’ see baby Archie ‘ever again’: report

Prince Charles has been forced to stay away from baby Archie for nearly a year at this point, and given the Queen’s current age the prince fears his mother might not get to see her great-grandchild ever again.

Royal expert Phil Dampier spoke to New Idea regarding the distance wedged in between the prince and his grandson and he was even quoted telling the publication, “Like the Queen, Charles is very sad not to see Archie, who is growing up so fast. Charles has been able to see Archie online, of course, but it’s not the same as hugging your grandson.”

“I know Charles is concerned that the Queen and Prince Philip may never see Archie again, and that would be devastating for them.” At the end of the day, Mr Dampier believes "The big question really is whether Meghan will come – and bring Archie.”

With how close the extended royal family is, not keeping Archie in touch with them will inevitably hurt the household to no end. Even an insider touched upon the blatant separation Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are attempting to cement and they were quoted saying, “Harry is toying with the idea of going to see him [Prince Charles]. Enough water has passed under the bridge now, and he misses his dad. But Meghan has made it fairly clear she has no interest in going along for the trip, which means Archie stays too.”