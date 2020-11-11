Dua Lipa reveals her mental health badly affected by memes mocking her dancing

Dua Lipa opened up about her stress, revealing that her mental health took a knock when some memes mocking her dancing hit the internet.



The 'New Rules' singer, during an interview with a magazine, reflected on the mean-spirited memes, most of which were shared in early 2019. She revealed that it made her feel like she was not 'good enough'.

Speaking with a local magazine, the British singer went on to say: 'It was definitely something that gave me anxiety and made me upset and made me feel like I wasn't good enough and made me feel like, maybe I'm not meant to be here and on the stage.'

The singer added: 'Even after the Grammys, some people were like, 'Well, she doesn't deserve it.'



Dua, who won the Best New Artist prize at the 2019 Grammys, shared her stress her pain, saying: 'There were so many things, especially when you start out, like a video of me dancing and they're like, 'Ah well, she has no stage presence' - but they'd never been to one of my shows, they'd never seen me perform. They would take one small snippet and run with it and it would become a whole thing."

Dua Lipa is an English singer and songwriter. After working as a model, she signed with Warner Music Group in 2015 and released her self-titled debut album in 2017.

