Thought about Princess Anne for months: Erin Doherty after leaving role

Erin Doherty says that Princess Anne has given her some valuable lessons.

The Crown star Erin Doherty has said that she "mourned" her character Princess Anne when she had to leave as an actor, that suited an older version of the princess, replaced her.

Speaking to Town & Country, the actress became candid over the impact her role had admitted that she thought about the character for "months and months".

"I genuinely have thought about this woman for hours and probably months," she said.

"Months and months and months of contemplating her mind-state, so it is kind of like mourning someone at the end."

She revealed that her character taught her the value of honesty in relationships, adding that Anne has given her "some form of bravery".

"I hope that it’s a commitment to being honest. Perhaps not brutally so, but just knowing that honesty is the best way to proceed. I get in my head about not wanting to upset people, trying to make them happy, " she said.

"Now I think, they're probably better off knowing how I'm genuinely feeling, and we’ll have a better relationship going forward. I do believe that’s come from Anne."

"I hear myself saying things and I'm like, 'Oh no!' But it is better for it in the end, and I would never have had the courage to do that. She's given me some form of bravery."