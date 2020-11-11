Millie Bobby Brown gives touching tribute to late grandmother

Millie Bobby Brown shares some fond memories of her grandmother who passed away from Alzheimer's.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown gave a touching tribute on Instagram to her late grandmother who passed away on Tuesday after her struggle with Alzheimer’s.

In the emotional post, the 16-year-old shared a small clip of her giving a kiss to her grandmother, who returned the loving gesture.

The video was accompanied with a lengthy caption detailing her emotions as well as some fond memories of her late grandmother.

"There's no words that make sense right now. There's no feeling to pin point. Loss is something so complex and I go thru spells where I cant stop crying and then I laugh about all the memories and then sit quiet and try to comprehend what happened," the caption read.



"As I played outside with all of the children for hours and hours. She would sit there by the window and say 'dont go too far' 'stay nearby' 'its time to come in'. Id run inside and ham, bread, chips, and beans would be on my plate with a capri sun and we'd sit opposite each other and id tell her what I did that day."





The teen went on to explain that due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, she could not be with her grandmother in her final moments.

"I couldn't come home to give u one last snuggle because of Covid-19 so FaceTime was all that we had. I sang to you as much as my voice could take it, even when u were sleeping. These are memories ill never forget. She is truly my guardian angel."

Millie ended the note hoping that she would "heal" from the heartbreaking loss.

"I love you nanny. Theres no forgetting a soul like this one. I hope time will somewhat heal. But for now ill hug mummy and watch videos of us singing and dancing. Rest easy x," the post concluded.