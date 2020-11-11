BTS’s Suga in recovery after shoulder surgery ‘to restore himself’

BTS’s resident heartthrob Suga has decided to take a leave of absence from any and all officially band duties in order to rest and recuperate after successful shoulder tendon surgery.

The singer’s agency Big Hit Entertainment announced the news a few days ago via an official statement. Their announcement not only touched on the nature of the surgery in question, but also provided concerned fans with an update regarding the singer's health and safety.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the singer ,"underwent surgery to repair his torn shoulder labrum,” all in an effort "to restore himself to good health to prepare for his mandatory military service as well as his post-service musical career".

After getting out of surgery Suga himself provided fans a personalized update on his health, and according to Soompi, it read, "Since I perform as part of my job, I tried to avoid the surgery as much as I could and endured with rehabilitation and shots. However, I was afraid because it kept getting worse whenever I had to perform."

For the unversed, Suga’s struggles with his left shoulder have been a consistent issue for several years now. They began after he was involved in a car accident back in 2012, long before his debut days.

Even though the injury has affected the singer for so many years, he barely ever mentioned it during public appearances. The only information available to fans regarding the nature of the issue was via Suga’s first solo song First Love. In its lyrics the singer referenced his injury and dubbed it as his "crushed shoulder".



