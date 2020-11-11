Queen Elizabeth 'shamed' for 'humiliatingly cruel' move against Prince Harry

Many royal fans stood behind the palace’s decision of refusing Prince Harry’s request of laying down a wreath of his behalf at the Cenotaph.



However, fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have blasted Queen Elizabeth II for rejecting her grandson’s request for Remembrance Day.

Fans of the royal couple claimed the monarch was “pushing her luck” following the “archaic” decision that was made by palace officials, calling the move “spectacularly cruel.”

One fan wrote on social media: “Some are blessed that common decency would not allow this disrespect of his time served with honor, one would hope the queen would lead in that manner!”

Another said: “The way the Queen is treating Prince Harry is totally archaic. I love the Queen that’s no secret but she’s pushing her luck with this horrible decision. Especially to a war vet, her own grandson too.”

“They reject Prince Harry's request to lay a wreath of Remembrance and for some reason felt the need to make it public. Why? To let us know he wasn't welcome? Humiliate him? This is spectacularly cruel. The timing is [expletive] too, it pulls focus from the Fallen,” a third user chimed in.