Liam Hemsworth’s family certain Gabriella Brooks is the one for him after Miley Cyrus

Hollywood star Liam Hemsworth has been going quite strong with his girlfriend and model Gabriella Brooks.

And while their relationship may have initially been speculated to be not more than just a casual fling that helped the actor move on from his ex-wife Miley Cyrus, it seems the two Aussie lovebirds are getting serious.

A report by HollywoodLife spills the beans about how The Hunger Games actor’s family feels about the model, following Liam’s split with Miley.

A source told the portal: “Gabby has been living with Liam since quarantine started so his family has gotten very close to her, she’s totally one of them now.”

“Liam is very happy with her and so is his family. They think Gabby is a great match for him and they’d love to see them eventually settle down together,” they went on to say.

“They love that she’s from Australia, it just makes things really easy because they don’t have to worry about Liam moving away. They are such a close family, Liam’s parents are overjoyed to have all their boys back home and living in Australia and they very much want it to stay that way,” added the insider.

Another source spoke about Gabriella recently coming as Liam’s date to his brother Luke’s birthday party: “Liam brought Gabby as his date to his brother Luke’s 40th birthday party in Byron Bay this past weekend. The party was Peaky Blinders themed and everybody came decked out in full costume for the occasion.”

“Liam’s entire family was there and Gabby fit right in with everybody, including his parents, brothers, and sisters-in-law,” they continued.

“That’s one of the qualities that Liam has always found attractive in Gabriella and why he knew she’d be the perfect date. She just meshes well with his circle of friends and his family, and it just feels comfortable.”

“She’s really down to earth and lets him be himself which is a breath of fresh air for Liam. Gabby definitely checks every box for Liam and he doesn’t take having her in his life for granted,” added the grapevine.