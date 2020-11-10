Shah Rukh Khan to make his return on silver screens with ‘Pathan’ in 2021

Shah Rukh Khan's next will also be roping in John Abraham and is all set to go on floors next year

After a hiatus that lasted years, King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is making return on the silver screens alongside Deepika Padukone.

The Zero actor’s upcoming venture with Yash Raj Films, titled Pathan, will also be roping in John Abraham and is all set to go on floors next year in November.

The action-flick will put the three A-listers together and is touted to have a budget of over Rs200 crores.

Sources cited by IBTimes have also revealed that the Padmaavat actor charged a whopping sum of Rs14-15 crore for her role.

Apart from that, reports have also revealed that “John is right now in the most productive section of his profession along with his solo motion pictures rising box-office hits.”

“He has proved his price of sporting motion pictures on his shoulders and therefore, he hiked his charges for a lot awaited YRF movie. John is likely to be paid a prematurely charges of Rs. 20 crores for this motion-packed entertainer and will likely be capturing for over 60 days for his monitor of unfavourable lead in Pathan,” claimed reports.

Salman Khan will also be making a cameo in the film, which will elevate the anticipation amongst fan about the star-studded cast.

"Salman Khan has signed for a crucial role in Pathan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. He will have an extended special appearance in this grand action flick. The superstar is expected to shoot for around 12 days,” said a source quoted by IBTimes.