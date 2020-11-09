Ariana Grande sets new record to top Billboard charts with her song 'Positions'

Ariana Grande achieved another milestone as she made history on Billboard charts by earning second largest streaming week of 2020 with her hit track 'Positions'

Ariana Grande is topping the the charts once again, this time, with her song Positions. Her sixth studio album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

The album moved 174,000 units in its first week, earning her the highest one-week total for an album since bundles stopped factoring into chart and sales rankings.



Billboard reports that it’s 'the second-largest streaming week for a non-R&B/hip-hop or Latin album in 2020. Only Taylor Swift’s Folklore managed a larger streaming sum this year, in its debut week, among non-R&B/hip-hop and Latin titles, with 289.85 million streams.'

The singer previously debuted at No. 1 with 'Yours Truly' in 2013, followed by 'My Everything' in 2014, as well as 'Sweetener' in 2018 and 'Thank U', 'Next' in 2019.

Ariana's three most recent No. 1 albums have all come within the last two years and two-and-a-half months, marking the 'fastest accumulation of three No. 1s by a female artist in more than a decade' since Miley Cyrus.