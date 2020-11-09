PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira tests positive for coronavirus

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kiara addresses media. Photo: File

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kiara has tested positive for coronavirus, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said on Monday.

In a tweet, the information minister said that Kaira, who has been occupied with the election campaigns in the Gilgit Baltistan region along with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has contracted the virus and prayed for his speedy recovery.

"Qamar Zaman Kaira sb a great asset of the party and our senior, who has been campaigning in the rocky hills of Gilgit-Baltistan with our beloved Chairman for the last 16 days, has fallen victim to Covid-19. We pray to the Almighty for his best health. Aameen," the minister wrote on Twitter.



There is no word from the PPP regarding COVID-19 tests for other party members including chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.