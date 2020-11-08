Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by eight wickets, win T20I series 2-0

Pakistan´s Haider Ali (R) interacts Zimbabwe´s Ryan Burl after winning the second Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 8, 2020. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan recorded an easy eight-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the second Twenty20 International and also won the three-match series 2-0.

Pakistan have maintained their unbeatable record of winning all matches against Zimbabwe in T20I cricket. It was their 13th victory in as many matches.



Chasing an easy target of 135, Pakistan lost only two wickets to complete a comfortable victory in only 15.1 overs here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Young Haider Ali and skipper Babar Azam smashed fifties and added 100 runs for the second wicket partnership.

Babar made 51, his second consecutive half-century, from only 28 balls with eight fours and a six, while 20-year-old Haider remained not out on 66 and scored off 43 balls with six fours and three sixes.

Earlier, accurate bowling by pacer Haris Rauf and leg-spinner Usman Qadir restricted Zimbabwe to a mediocre total of 134 for seven after Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and put Zimbabwe to bat.

Harris and Usman captured three wickets each for 31 and 23 runs, respectively

The main scorers for Zimbabwe were Ryan Burl (32) and Wesley Madhevere (24) as no other batsman could make any significant contribution.