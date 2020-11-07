Deepika Padukone threatens legal action against reporter chasing her car

Bollywood megastar Deepika Padukone is one of the most beloved actors in the industry. And for that reason, fans and reporters follow each and every move of the star.

And while she is quite used to the attention she gets, the Padmaavat star lost her cool over a paparazzi recently as she lashed out at him outside the old Dharma office.

As per IBTimes, the photographer had gotten enough pictures of Deepika as well as her costar Ananya Panday but continued to follow her car after she left the office.

The actor was headed towards the Taj Lands End Hotel for a meeting when the chauffer noticed the photographers chasing their car. That is when her bodyguard got down from the vehicle and lashed out.

The argument had escalated to a point that she also threatened legal action against the paps, it was reported.