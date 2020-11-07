Al Roker to undergo surgery after cancer diagnosis

Al Roker shared that he is expected to undergo a surgery after he was recently diagnosed

American television personality Al Roker recently drew concern after he revealed his cancer diagnosis.



The 66-year-old actor, weather forecaster and journalist shared on Today that he is expected to undergo a surgery after he was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer.

"It's a good news-bad news kind of thing. Good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it's a little aggressive, so I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this,” said the author.

He went on to say that he wished to make his diagnosis public because the disease is likely to hit one in nine men in their lifetime. However, for African American men, the number is one in seven and is far more “deadly.”

"So if you detect it early this is a really treatable disease and it's why I wanted to take you along my journey so we can all learn together how to educate and protect the men in our lives," he said.

The much-adored weatherman is scheduled to undergo surgery next week in New York City’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.