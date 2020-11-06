Minal Khan shares pictures of 'most wonderful sunrise' she witnessed in Egypt

Pakistani actress Minal Khan let her fans in on "the most wonderful" sunrise she witnessed while trekking in Egypt's majestic Mount Sinai.



The actress took to Instagram to share pictures from her stay at Jabal Musa at Mount Sinai in Egypt. Minal Khan shared six pictures and a video of her experience there.

Elated at just reliving the memory, the actress wrote: "Throwback to the most memorable trek and sunrise of my life at Jabal musa( Mount sinai Egypt) we trekked all night in -10 temperature to offer fajar and witnessed the most wonderful sunrise !! sometimes I wonder what have I done so right in my light to deserve this moment."

The actress had celebrated her birthday a few days ago, posting a picture in which Minal Khan can be seen standing beside her sister Aiman Khan.

Manal's sister has amassed an impressive following on Instagram with more than 7.5 million followers, far ahead of her twin sister, who has 6.4 million followers, and Mahira Khan, who has 6.8 million followers.

After making her acting debut as a child artist in Kaash Main Teri Beti Na Hoti, she has since appeared in various television serials, including Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah, Sun Yaara, Hum Sab Ajeeb Se Hain, Parchayee, Ki Jaana Main Kaun, and Hasad and Jalan.