'Bigg Boss' winner Gauahar Khan to tie the knot with Zaid Darbar in December: report

Gauahar Khan, winner of Bigg Boss season 7, is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Zaid Darbar soon.



The model unleashed a wave of elation over her fans when she announced she is engaged to Zaid, son of famous music director Ismail Darbar, in an endearing Instagram post.



Zaid and Gauahar took to their handles to post a picture together surrounded by 'she said yes' balloons.

They captioned the posts with ring emoji.

Earlier when Zaid's father Ismail was asked about his son dating the Bigg Boss champion,he told India Today, "Since I am a father, it is obvious that I would bring a daughter-in-law too. Gone are those days when parents would look for a daughter-in-law, now our children just say ‘daddy, I like this girl,’ and we have to listen to them and support their choice.



"So, I don’t have any problem with my son and daughter-in-law. My children aren’t that much open with me. If Zaid comes and tells me that he wants to get married, then I will get them married," Ismail added.



Zaid and Gauahar are expected to tie the knot in December this year.