Donald Trump ‘deliberately’ insulted Queen Elizabeth with disrespectful move

Queen Elizabeth II is one global figure who is well-respected across the world and is given the highest level of protocol by everyone.

However, the monarch got a major snub at the hands of US President Donald Trump who showed her major disrespect when they met, said his former lawyer Michael Cohen.

Cohen during a debate before the election night had come head-to-head with Nigel Farage who claimed that Trump had “great affection” for Her Majesty.

“I believe he was incredibly disrespectful to the Queen when he was there. What was he a half an hour late? Making her wait outside in the heat. Donald Trump does this on purpose,” said Cohen.

"I have watched as we landed, and people were standing outside in the rain, waiting for us to come out,” he continued.

"What did he say? He said, 'let them wait'. He thinks he's back on the Apprentice, and that it builds up excitement. That's what he did to the Queen,” he said.

"He has no respect for history, he doesn't even understand or know the history of the UK,” he added.