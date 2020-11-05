Ranveer Singh's costar Vijay Raaz arrested for molesting crew member

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz was taken into custody on Monday for allegedly molesting a member of the crew.
According to a report by ANI, the Gully Boy actor was detained from Gondia and had a case registered against him following the act of sexual misconduct.
The report quoted Additional SP Atul Kulkarni as saying: "Actor Vijay Raaz was arrested from Gondia yesterday allegedly for molesting a woman crew member. A case has been registered.”
He was later granted bail by a local court.
The actor is known for his role alongside Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.