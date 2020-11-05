Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan dies at age 50

Earlier, Salman Khan had stepped forth to give financial assistance to Faraaz Khan

Indian actor Faraaz Khan died on Wednesday after losing his battle with a neurological disease. He was 50.

Bollywood star Pooja Bhatt had confirmed the news on her social media as she tweeted about the tragic demise of the Fareb star who was hospitalized in Bengaluru for a neurological disorder.

“With a heavy heart, I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place. Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most. Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers. The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill,” wrote Bhatt.

Only a few days ago, Salman Khan had stepped forth to give financial assistance to the Mehndi star after his brother Fahmaan Khan had shared details about the family struggling to pay for his treatment.

