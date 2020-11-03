Lady Gaga encourages voters with PSA video ahead of election day

Lady Gaga recently put out a promotional PSA video, addressing those who believe their vote holds no significance. The Grammy-award winning singer not only utilized her platform to prove them wrong but also urged them to ‘give it a go’.

In the three-minute-long video Gaga can be heard introducing herself, “I want to say something to those of you who have already voted, though: thank you, thank you, thank you. You did your part, and I love you for it.”

The singer admitted that her only intention behind the plea is to target those who have not yet flexed their ballot power. “People who don’t have a plan to vote, are undecided, people who are unsure if they even believe in voting at all.”

Her video went on to say, “If you want this country to be different than it is right now, you have got to participate in this election. When they announce who has won the election, it will be very clear what this country has become."

She concluded her short PSA by saying, "The government is not going away tomorrow, and unless you have a plane ticket to another country and somewhere that you’re going to live, this is going to be your home.”



