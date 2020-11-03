Harry Styles fans swoon over his new look for upcoming film

British heartthrob Harry Styles has sent fans in a tizzy after debuting a complete new look for his upcoming film.

A photo of the former One Direction member has been making rounds online where he can be seen looking quite different as he ditched his signature look.

The viral shot is from the sets of the Dunkirk actor's upcoming film Don't Worry, Darling, featuring the Watermelon Sugar singer with his dark curly locks straightened and slicked back as he wore a white T-shirt that read, "Don't Trip."

Soon after the photo emerged on social media, fans went wild over the new look and were head over heels with the singer.

The upcoming psychological thriller, directed by Olivia Wilde, features Florence Pugh alongside the British heartthrob who replaced Shia LaBeouf.