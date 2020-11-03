close
Tue Nov 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 3, 2020

Chrissy Teigen gets baby Jack’s name tattooed after gut-wrenching miscarriage

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 03, 2020
Chrissy Teigen gets baby Jack’s name tattooed after gut-wrenching miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen gets her late son’s name tattooed onto her wrist to serve as a permanent reminder of the love she shared for the beloved boy she lost along the way.

The impact of the loss forced Teigen into a ‘healing isolation’ for a number of days and only recently did she return, all with an essay as well as, an inked reminder to highlight her grief and love.

The Twitter post featuring the new tat included a picture of Teigen’s holding onto another. The name ‘Jack’ was in full view and was inked right in the middle of her wrist, in a cursive font.

This is not the first tribute Teigen has ‘penned’ a tribute to her late son either. After breaking her silence on the painful loss, the model shared an essay that payed homage to her family, friends, fans and most importantly, her husband John Legend who “also suffered through these past months.”

View this post on Instagram

I didn’t know how to come back to real life so I wrote this piece for Medium with hopes that I can somehow move on but as soon as I posted it, tears flew out because it felt so....final. I don’t want to ever not remember jack. . . Thank you to everyone who has been so kind. Thank you to the incredible doctors who tried so hard to make our third life a reality. Thank you to my friends and family and our entire household for taking care of me through all the adult diaper changes, bed rest and random hugs. Thank you John for being my best friend and love of my life. A lot of people think of the woman in times like this but I will never forget that john also suffered through these past months, while doing everything he could to take care of me. I am surrounded, in a human therapy blanket of love. I am grateful and healing and feel so incredibly lucky to witness such love.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on


Latest News

More From Entertainment