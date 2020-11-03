Chrissy Teigen gets baby Jack’s name tattooed after gut-wrenching miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen gets her late son’s name tattooed onto her wrist to serve as a permanent reminder of the love she shared for the beloved boy she lost along the way.



The impact of the loss forced Teigen into a ‘healing isolation’ for a number of days and only recently did she return, all with an essay as well as, an inked reminder to highlight her grief and love.

The Twitter post featuring the new tat included a picture of Teigen’s holding onto another. The name ‘Jack’ was in full view and was inked right in the middle of her wrist, in a cursive font.

This is not the first tribute Teigen has ‘penned’ a tribute to her late son either. After breaking her silence on the painful loss, the model shared an essay that payed homage to her family, friends, fans and most importantly, her husband John Legend who “also suffered through these past months.”





