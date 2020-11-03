Sona Mohapatra slams Mukesh Khanna after ‘sexist’ #MeToo statement

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Indian actor Mukesh Khanna was lambasted by Indian singer Sona Mohapatra following his sexist remarks against the #MeToo movement and working women.
Khanna had said during an interview with The Filmy Charcha that a woman’s job is to take care of the house and the entire #MeToo storm had broken out due to working women.
“The job of a woman is to take care of the house. The problem of #MeToo began when women started working,” he had said.
“Today, women talk about walking shoulder-to-shoulder with men. People talk about women's liberation, but let me tell you that's where the problem begins,” he added.
Responding to those claims, Mohapatra tweeted: "Yea, cus men never ever molested or assaulted women & children inside homes according to this fellow who is best ignored. Tacky mandhbudhi. The sad truth is there are enough & more such regressive mindsets around us everywhere? We soldier on. Change is slow but is coming.”