Sona Mohapatra slams Mukesh Khanna after ‘sexist’ #MeToo statement

Mukesh Khanna had said during an interview that a woman’s job is to take care of the house

Indian actor Mukesh Khanna was lambasted by Indian singer Sona Mohapatra following his sexist remarks against the #MeToo movement and working women.

Khanna had said during an interview with The Filmy Charcha that a woman’s job is to take care of the house and the entire #MeToo storm had broken out due to working women.

“The job of a woman is to take care of the house. The problem of #MeToo began when women started working,” he had said.

“Today, women talk about walking shoulder-to-shoulder with men. People talk about women's liberation, but let me tell you that's where the problem begins,” he added.

Responding to those claims, Mohapatra tweeted: "Yea, cus men never ever molested or assaulted women & children inside homes according to this fellow who is best ignored. Tacky mandhbudhi. The sad truth is there are enough & more such regressive mindsets around us everywhere? We soldier on. Change is slow but is coming.”



