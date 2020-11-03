Aishwarya Rai reportedly wants to play Jaya Bachchan in her biopic

Unearthed reports are giving a glimpse at Aishwarya Rai's relationship with Jaya Bachchan

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai and her mother-in-law and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan share quite a strong and unbreakable bond.

Unearthed reports are giving a glimpse at her relationship with Jaya and the immense amount of love and respect she holds for her.

According to a report by IBTimes, all of Aishwarya’s decision about selection of films are made by none other than Jaya and not even her husband Abhishek interferes in them.

Apart from that, the actor has also reportedly expressed interest in playing her beloved mother-in-law in her biopic despite hardly having taken part in film based on other people’s lives.