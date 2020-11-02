Johnny Depp loses high-stake libel case against UK tabloid over claims he beat his wife

American actor Johnny Depp lost his libel trial against British tabloid over 'wife beater' claims, it was announced on Monday.

The actor was refused compensation in damages to his reputation by the court as the high-profile case came to an end on Monday. The result was made public by Justice Nicol following a three-month period after the high-court hearing of the libel trial ended.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 57, had filed a defamation suit against Britain's The Sun newspaper's publisher News Group Newspapers, as well as the tabloid's editor Dan Wootton over an article that referred to him as a "wife beater."

Depp had refuted claims of being physically abusive towards his ex-wife and instead alleged her of domestic violence.

He had called the Aquaman star a 'compulsive liar' and had also claimed that photos of her with a black eye were 'fake' and were circulated just to 'smear his name'.