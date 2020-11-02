Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash 'untraceable' after NCB summons

NCB had searched Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma’s house last month in her absence

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash has gone missing after being summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau for the second time.

The federal agency had searched Karishma’s house last month in her absence and found 1.7 grams of hashish and three bottles of Cannabidiol (CBD) oil from her residence in Mumbai’s Versova. After the discovery, NCB immediately demanded Prakash to present herself in front of the bureau but Deepika’s manager has been untraceable ever since.

“Prakash did not come for inquiry and NCB will wait for her to respond to the summons,” Sameer Wankhede, NCB’s Mumbai zonal director, said.

Karishma Prakash is employed with KWAN talent management agency, which was also questioned multiple times in the drug probe that took place in September.

The narcotics angle of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has taken up all of Bollywood by storm. Many celebs including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shraddha Kapoor have already been questioned by NCB.

A total number of 18 people have also been arrested to date under the allegations of drug trafficking. The list of arrested also includes Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is currently out on bail.